Empics Entertainment Education secretary Justine Greening said the alleged behaviour was 'not acceptable' if true

PA Wire/PA Images It has been alleged that thousands of pornographic images were found on Damian Green's Commons computer during an investigation in 2008

Asked on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show whether it was acceptable to view pornography on a workplace computer, Greening said: “There are clear laws. I think most employers would say it wasn’t acceptable.” Greening, who is also Minister for Women and Equalities, declined to comment directly on the investigation into Green, but added: “I think it is important that we have high standards in public life.” Meanwhile, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he has “confidence” in and “absolutely” trusts Green.

Empics Entertainment Jeremy Hunt said he 'absolutely' trusts Green