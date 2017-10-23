Justine Greening: Northern Irish Women Can Access Free Abortion In England By The End Of The Year

Northern Irish women will be able to access full, free abortion services in England by the end of the year, Justine Greening has announced.

The women and equalities secretary confirmed in a written statement on Monday that the Department of Health would give funding direct to providers of the procedure, making the process as straightforward as possible.

The government agreed to cover the cost of abortions for women from Northern Ireland - where termination rights are severely restricted - earlier this year, after a campaign led by Labour MP Stella Creasy.

In her statement, Greening said the three main providers of abortion in England had already stopped charging women travelling over for the procedure and that they would be reimbursed for their costs incurred so far.

She added: “We intend that women from Northern Ireland will access the service through existing providers of abortions in England, in the same way that women in England do.

“We have invited providers of abortions in England to apply for funding to extend their service provision to women from Northern Ireland. The funding will be accessed via a grant scheme that will be administered by the Department of Health.

“The cost of this service will be met by the Government Equalities Office with additional funding provided by HM Treasury.”