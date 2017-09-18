K-pop (Korean Pop) megastars Mino and Hoony, from the hugely successful band ‘Winner,’ have caused more of a sensation with their FROW appearance than any other celeb this London Fashion Week.

They fought off stiff competition from the likes of Lily James, Steve McQueen and Felicity Jones, who were spotted among other celebrity attendees at Burberry’s SS18 showcase, to be the most talked about stars on social media.