K-pop (Korean Pop) megastars Mino and Hoony, from the hugely successful band ‘Winner,’ have caused more of a sensation with their FROW appearance than any other celeb this London Fashion Week.
They fought off stiff competition from the likes of Lily James, Steve McQueen and Felicity Jones, who were spotted among other celebrity attendees at Burberry’s SS18 showcase, to be the most talked about stars on social media.
Mino was captured at Incheon International airport wearing a Burberry car coat, cap and tote from the spring/summer collection.
Fans absolutely loved the get-up (although we suspect it was probably the love of the wearer that did it for them).
Naturally, they shared their appreciation:
And when the pair arrived on the scene - well, it wasn’t too dissimilar to the Beatles’ arrival in the US circa 1964.
In this age of international angst and conflict, what could be more unifying than an all-consuming love of K-pop?