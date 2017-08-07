In case you feel like your wardrobe has been lacking in controversial fashion statements of late, then let us introduce you to KA Design, who have masterfully made their latest collection go viral for all the wrong reasons. The European design company (who admit they have no fashion experience between them) have designed a set of t-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with swastikas on rainbow backgrounds, with the aim of “reclaiming” the symbol. Oh boy.

In a promotional video on their Facebook page, KA Design explains the rationale behind their decision, reminding viewers that the origins of the 5,000-year-old symbol is actually peaceful - meaning love, luck and life. And they are correct, as the Holocaust Memorial Museum of the United States explains, the word swastika comes from the Sanskrit ‘svastika’, meaning good fortune or wellbeing, and it remains a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Odinism. But looking at this definition alone does involve a choice to ignore a fairly major part of twentieth century history. As a representative from the Holocaust Memorial Museum adds: “The swastika would [go on] to become the most recognisable icon of Nazi propaganda... a potent symbol intended to elicit pride among Aryans, the swastika also struck terror into Jews and others deemed enemies of Nazi Germany.”

KADesign

The symbol is still illegal in many places worldwide - including Germany and Austria, where it is strictly prohibited to display Nazi symbols unless it is for historic purpose. As they attempt to make it a new must-have fashion logo, KA Design say: “The swastika is coming back, together with peace, together with love, together with respect, together with freedom. [We are] introducing the new swastika.”