A bomb hidden in an ambulance killed at least 95 people and wounded 158 in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday when it blew up at a police checkpoint on Saturday. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the suicide blast, a week after they claimed the attack on the city’s Intercontinental Hotel in which more than 20 people were killed. An interior ministry spokesman blamed the Haqqani network, a militant group affiliated with the Taliban which Afghan and Western officials consider to be behind many of the biggest attacks on urban targets in Afghanistan.

Omar Sobhani / Reuters A man reacts after hearing his son was killed during the bomb attack

Hours after the blast, a health ministry spokesman said the casualty toll was likely to rise as more figures were collated from hospitals. As medical teams struggled to handle the casualties pouring in, some of the wounded were laid out in the open, with intravenous drips set up next to them in hospital gardens. “It’s a massacre,” said Dejan Panic, coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, which runs a nearby trauma hospital. The latest attack will add pressure on President Ashraf Ghani and his U.S. allies, who have expressed growing confidence that a new more aggressive military strategy has succeeded in driving Taliban insurgents back from major provincial centres.

Mohammad Ismail / Reuters An injured boy sits in an ambulance after the blast

WAKIL KOHSAR via Getty Images Afghan medical staff treat a wounded man

The United States has stepped up its assistance to Afghan security forces and increased its air strikes against the Taliban and other militant groups, aiming to break a stalemate and force the insurgents to the negotiating table. However, the Taliban has dismissed suggestions it has been weakened by the new strategy, and the incidents of the past week have shown its capacity to mount deadly, high-profile attacks is undiminished, even in the heavily protected centre of Kabul. Mirwais Yasini, a member of parliament who was nearby when the explosion occurred, said an ambulance approached the checkpoint and blew up. The target was apparently an interior ministry building nearby. Buildings hundreds of metres away were shaken by the force of the blast, which left torn bodies strewn on the street amid piles of rubble, debris and wrecked cars.

Omar Sobhani / Reuters A man drives his damaged car at the site of the bombing