A driver for the BBC was killed and four of its journalists were injured during a car bomb attack in the Afghan capital of on Wednesday that resulted in at least 80 deaths.

The explosion, one of the deadliest in Kabul and coming at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, occurred during morning rush hour near the German embassy, and on a road usually choked with traffic, Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, said.

“It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.

A car bomb in the Afghan capital of Kabul resulted in 80 deaths and injured 350; people injured in the attack are scene fleeing the scene

Some 350 people were wounded, with the victims mainly appearing to be Afghan civilians, Reuters reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties among foreign embassy staff.

The BBC said on Wednesday that it was with “great sadness” that its Afghan driver, Mohammed Nazir, had been killed during the attack.

Nazir had been driving BBC journalists to the office at the time, the broadcaster said. Four were injured and were treated in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The BBC said Nazir worked as a driver for the BBC Afghan Service for more than four years and was a “popular colleague”. He was in his 30s, and leaves behind a young family.

“This is devastating loss to the BBC and to Mohammed Nazir’s friends and family. We are doing all we can to support them and the rest of the team in Kabul,” the BBC said in a statement.

The blast, which shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of yards away, was unusually powerful, with some reports saying it was caused by explosives concealed in a water tanker.

The French and Chinese embassies were among those damaged, the two countries said, adding there were no immediate signs of injuries among diplomats.

Video shot at the scene showed burning debris, crumbled walls and buildings and destroyed cars, many with dead or injured people inside.

At the Wazir Akhbar Khan hospital a few blocks away, there were scenes of chaos as ambulances brought in wounded and frantic relatives scanned casualty lists and questioned hospital staff for news.

AFP Graphic on Kabul blast in diplomatic quarter as death toll leaps to 49 dead, more than 300 wounded pic.twitter.com/uraVioAvfI — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 31, 2017

“It felt like an earthquake,” said 21-year-old Mohammad Hassan, describing the moment the blast struck the bank where he was working. His head wound had been bandaged but blood still soaked his white dress shirt.

Another lightly wounded victim, Nabib Ahmad, 27, said there was widespread destruction and confusion.

“I couldn’t think clearly, there was a mess everywhere,” he said.

Later, another frenzy broke out outside the hospital as ambulances and police trucks began bringing in the bodies of those killed. Some bodies were burned or destroyed beyond recognition.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast.



“India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated,” he said in a tweet.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State have carried out high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

However, the attack provided another clear demonstration that Ramadan, which began at the weekend, would provide little respite from the violence across Afghanistan.

The Taliban have been stepping up their push to defeat the US-backed government and reimpose Islamic law after their 2001 ouster in a Washington-backed invasion.

Afghan officials inspect the aftermath of the blast outside the German embassy in Kabul

Since most international troops withdrew at the end of 2014, the Taliban have gained ground and now control or contest about 40 percent of the country, according to US estimates, though President Ashraf Ghani’s government holds all provincial centers.

President Donald Trump is due to decide soon on a recommendation to send 3,000 to 5,000 more troops to bolster the small NATO training force and U.S. counter-terrorism mission now totaling just over 10,000.