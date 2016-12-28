Kris Jenner held her annual festive party on Christmas Eve, and there were more sequins than you could shake a stick at.

All the Kardashian-Jenner daughters were in attendance, including Kim Kardashian - who made a rare public appearance in a shimmering gold gown and 90s-style choker and faux lip piercing.

From Kylie Jenner’s skintight sequin jumpsuit, to Kendall Jenner’s (you guessed it) sequin mini dress, check out all the super-shiny outfits you’ll want to copy this New Year’s Eve.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:41pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:01pm PST

