Kris Jenner held her annual festive party on Christmas Eve, and there were more sequins than you could shake a stick at.
All the Kardashian-Jenner daughters were in attendance, including Kim Kardashian - who made a rare public appearance in a shimmering gold gown and 90s-style choker and faux lip piercing.
From Kylie Jenner’s skintight sequin jumpsuit, to Kendall Jenner’s (you guessed it) sequin mini dress, check out all the super-shiny outfits you’ll want to copy this New Year’s Eve.
