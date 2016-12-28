Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Christmas Party Outfits Are All The NYE Inspo You Need

So. Many. Sequins.

28/12/2016 09:41
Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

Kris Jenner held her annual festive party on Christmas Eve, and there were more sequins than you could shake a stick at.

All the Kardashian-Jenner daughters were in attendance, including Kim Kardashian - who made a rare public appearance in a shimmering gold gown and 90s-style choker and faux lip piercing.

From Kylie Jenner’s skintight sequin jumpsuit, to Kendall Jenner’s (you guessed it) sequin mini dress, check out all the super-shiny outfits you’ll want to copy this New Year’s Eve.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

