Karen Hardy has made no secret of how much she wants to replace Len Goodman on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but now she has called for bosses to hire her to balance the genders on the panel.
The former professional dancer, who now serves as an expert on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, has called for more diversity on the BBC ballroom competition, but is still in the dark about whether she has landed the gig.
Speaking to The Sun, Karen revealed how much she would love to sit alongside Darcey Bussell on the panel, who judges with Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.
“Darcey is incredibly talented and knowledgeable – she’s been dancing ever since she was a little girl, like me,” she said.
“I say girl power, we all love girl power. It would be great to balance the panel out with another strong woman.
“But for now it’s all closed doors, it’s completely in the hands of the execs at the moment.
“I just hope a lucky star will shine down on me as I would love to do it – it would be an absolute honour to stay part of a show I’m so passionate about.”
Karen added to the Sunday Post: “People seem to love the knowledge I’m able to share. I hope I do a good job and the audiences are happy.
“If everyone has a good time and the big bosses like me, then we’ll see what happens. I want to enjoy this tour first, but if the big job came along that would be an absolute honour.”
Karen, who won the 2006 series of with partner Mark Ramprakash, is said to be in the running to replace Len, alongside current professionals Anton DuBeke and Brendan Cole, as well as judge of Australia’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Helen Richey.
Len made his final live appearance on ‘Strictly’ during December’s final, which was won by Ore Oduba, but also featured in the pre-recorded Christmas special.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.