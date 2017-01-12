6 Karl Lagerfeld Quotes On Burkas, Bodyguards And His Cat's Personal Maid

Without a doubt Karl Largerfeld, Creative Director of Chanel, Fendi, and his own brand, is as famous around the world as the brands he heads up.

Now, in an interview with CNBC he has opened up about his relationship with the Kardashian sisters, his love affair with his cat, and why he has to fly by private jet.

1. On flying.

“I may be commercial but I don’t fly commercial! No but I cannot because people bother me to a degree you don’t have an idea. They want selfies and things like that. It’s my fault. I’m too easy to recognise.”

2. On being famous.

“I always have bodyguards and things - ridiculous. But you know, you can’t have the butter and the money for the butter.”

3. On the burka ban in France.

“I hate this attitude against women because you know my life, and my work is dedicated to women, so I think it’s horrible.”

4. On Choupette [his cat].

“Choupette is such a strange thing because I never thought that I could fall in love with an animal like this. She has several maids. She’s never alone when I’m not there. Even if she sleeps she doesn’t want to be alone. She’s like a kept woman...there’s a lot of things to do, to wash her eyes five times a day.”

5. On fears.

“[I am scared] of myself a little bit, that is all.”

6. On the Kardashians.

“I photographed them before and I knew both of them [Kim and Kanye] for a long time. If they are in front of an unknown photographer, they would not relax like they do in front of me.”