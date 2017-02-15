Karlie Kloss Apologises For 'Culturally Insensitive' Vogue 'Geisha' Photos

Karlie Kloss has said she is “truly sorry” for participating in a Japanese-inspired photoshoot for Vogue.

“These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive,” the model wrote on Twitter on Wednesday 15 February.

“My goal is, and will always be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.”