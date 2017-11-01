The accusations levelled against film mogul Harvey Weinstein have kickstarted a worldwide discussion about sexual harassment and abuse, with prominent figures in politics and media also facing scrutiny over their treatment of women.

Karren Brady has opened up about her experiences of working in football for the past 25 years, insisting that while she’s faced “sexism” in the industry, she hasn’t encountered sexual harassment.

During an interview with HuffPost UK, Karren said that she has not faced inappropriate behaviour on this level while working in the world of sport.

“I have worked in football for over 25 years and whilst in the early days, there was sexism, there was never any sexual harassment,” she said. “I have certainly never witnessed any [harassment], and nobody has ever complained to me about it.

“And I’m not aware of hidden rumours, these ‘open secrets’ that others are talking about.”

Karren added: “I would not describe anything I’ve experienced as sexual harassment.

“I would class things as sexism. Like women not being allowed into boardrooms just because they are women, [that] is sexism.”