Featuring 26 styles - including unisex designs - the line looks set to include an array of styles and shades for all.

Von D has previously launched vegan beauty products and she has applied the same animal cruelty-free concept to her forthcoming footwear range.

Kat Von D has given her fans a sneak peek of her first vegan shoe collection, and they’re already swooning.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 5 July, Von D shared a sneak peek of one of her designs - a bright red extreme platform shoe.

“My new vegan shoe line is coming to life,” she wrote.

“The first round of prototypes just arrived to my house - here’s a tiny little sneak peek of one out of the 26 styles I’ll be launching with,” she wrote.

“To all my dear vegan and non-vegan friends, thank you for being so patient.

“I know how hard it is to find high-quality shoes with style that aren’t made from animal leather, fur, or use glues derived from horses and cows, and that you can afford.

“I’ve been working hard on getting these shoes perfect for you and hoping to launch the collection at the end of the year.

“And don’t worry, they’re not all going to be sky-high platforms - I got every style and sizes covered (including a few unisex pieces).”