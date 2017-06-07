Kate Beckinsale Fights For A Mum's Right To Party After Being Criticised On Instagram

Kate Beckinsale has some wise words for you if you believe a mum shouldn’t have a life of their own.
Beckinsale, who has an 18-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen, was criticised on Instagram after she posted a video of herself dancing with friends on Monday 5 June.
A commenter wrote: “Go home and take care of your kids.”
To which Beckinsale quickly and brilliantly shot back:
“What’s amazing is it is no longer the 18th century so now that my one child is grown I don’t have to stay home (while she’s out with her own friends) playing the pianoforte, getting consumption or trying to secure her a marriage.
“But thank you for the quaint blast from the past.
“Oh and I can vote now too!”
Beckinsale’s comment hit the mark as she then got an apology from the original commenter.
“It’s just a joke. I guess a horrible one. Lol. Sorry,” he wrote.