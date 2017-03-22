Kate Garraway has defended controversial ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host Piers Morgan, insisting people are “glued” to what he says and does.

The breakfast TV presenter claimed Piers is actually “really lovely and supportive” off screen, suggesting some of what he says and does is done to spark a reaction

Speaking on an episode of ‘BUILD’, Kate said: “I think he divides people, you either love him or hate him. Even those that say they hate him actually are kind of glued to him as well.”