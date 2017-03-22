Kate Garraway has defended controversial ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host Piers Morgan, insisting people are “glued” to what he says and does.
The breakfast TV presenter claimed Piers is actually “really lovely and supportive” off screen, suggesting some of what he says and does is done to spark a reaction
Speaking on an episode of ‘BUILD’, Kate said: “I think he divides people, you either love him or hate him. Even those that say they hate him actually are kind of glued to him as well.”
She continued: “He is a great ball of energy. I’ve known him for a long time, longer than I’ve known people like Ben Shephard and I’ve known him for 20 years. I’ve never worked with him this closely before and it’s pretty exhilarating. It’s like being on a rollercoaster, basically.
“He’s got a really kind and supportive nature. He’s a very loyal friend as well. I think a lot of it he does because he knows that’s what he brings to the party.”
She added: “The great thing about ‘Good Morning Britain’ is there is such a mix now. Everyone has got very strong personalities in different ways, so even though he gets a lot of comment about him on Twitter, within the actual team he’s one of a group of people with strong voices.”
Kate, who was promoting her new book ‘The Joy Of Big Knickers’, also revealed her other ‘GMB’ co-stars, Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawking, Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh had helped with parts of the book.
“They’re all in there - Susanna, Ranvir... Charlotte was very good. She would help me do some bits of research when she was meant to be reading the news,” she said.
“Ben is there throughout. He’s a very clever boy, although he just plays the cheeky chappie. He is responsible for flashing my knickers to the nation though, which I haven’t entirely forgiven him for!”
Watch the full interview with Kate below...
’Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV, while Kate Garraway’s book, ‘The Joy Of Big Knickers’, is on sale now.