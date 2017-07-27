All Sections
    27/07/2017 10:01 BST | Updated 02/08/2017 14:47 BST

    Kate Hudson Shaved Her Head For A Project With Sia, And It Has Given Her 'Freedom'

    Her trademark bleach blonde locks are no more.

    Kate Hudson has shaved her head and is totally rocking a buzzcut. 

    Hudson, who has long been associated with her trademark bleach blonde locks, has chopped her hair off for a project with musician Sia

    Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 26 July, Hudson shared a snap of her new hairstyle with her millions of followers.

    “Freedom. Compliments of @siathisisacting,” wrote Hudson. 

    A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

    So far the pair haven’t divulged anymore details about the project but the Hollywood actress has now joined the likes of fellow celebrities Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry, who have also recently shaved their heads. 

    And social media users love her new look too.

