Kate Hudson's Fabletics Activewear Now Comes In Plus-Sizes And It Looks Amazing

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics activewear brand has extended its sizes from XXS to XXL to XXS to 3X, which is another step towards inclusivity.

Hudson, who co-founded activewear line Fabletics in 2013, has been waiting for the right moment to increase the sizing within her line.

“It was always something we wanted to do,” Hudson told Refinery29.

“It makes sense, doesn’t it — our whole brand is about inclusivity and wanting everyone to be involved in it. It was a natural progression. But it’s something you need to focus on to do right.”