All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    The 'Kate Middleton Engagement Dress' Is Currently On Sale

    *Runs to House of Fraser*

    27/11/2017 16:37 GMT

    The Issa dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore when she announced her engagement to Prince William is now on sale for £99.

    The famous £399 wrap dress worn by the Duchess in November 2010 sold out within hours and the brand has since repeatedly restocked the line as the flattering silhouette has proven to have lasting appeal.

    Now, as the Duchess’ soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle is causing a similar flurry of excitement over her choice of coat for her first appearance with her fiancé, Prince Harry, the original ‘engagement dress’ is selling for a reduced price at House of Fraser.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    issa

    Though admittedly not the striking royal blue of Kate’s version, the dress is still fetching in black, vibrant lime (on sale for £69,99 by the way) and raspberry. 

    issa

    Markle was seen wearing a pure white coat by Canadian brand Line The Label with a pair of nude heels. 

    The look perfect complemented her striking engagement ring

     

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    Unsurprisingly, Line The Label’s site crashed the moment she was seen in their coat. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridgeissa

    Conversations