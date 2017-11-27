The Issa dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore when she announced her engagement to Prince William is now on sale for £99.

The famous £399 wrap dress worn by the Duchess in November 2010 sold out within hours and the brand has since repeatedly restocked the line as the flattering silhouette has proven to have lasting appeal.

Now, as the Duchess’ soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle is causing a similar flurry of excitement over her choice of coat for her first appearance with her fiancé, Prince Harry, the original ‘engagement dress’ is selling for a reduced price at House of Fraser.