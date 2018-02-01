The Duchess Of Cambridge Twinned With Princess Diana During A Royal Visit In Sweden

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a fabulous red and white coat during her tour of Norway and Sweden with Prince William.
The houndstooth coat she sported by upmarket label Catherine Walker appears to have been a couture piece, as it’s currently not seen on the brand’s website.
Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit nearly 30 years ago during a walkabout after a Christening at Sandringham with a young Prince William.
As well as looking radiant in the classic coat as she greeted crowds outside the Matteusskolen school in Stockholm, the Duchess of Cambridge wore burgundy pumps and a small bag to match.
When Kensington Palace shared the day’s events on social media, the Duchess’ outfit drew comments from beady-eyed fans who noted that she was twinning with the late Princess Diana.
“Kate’s outfit is similar to one Diana wore years ago...makes me smile,” commented an onlooker via Instagram.
Another’s comment read: “Same material as Princess Diana’s jacket...😍😍.”
While another fan noted the similarities between the two looks, adding the it was “sweet.“
The Duchess looked elegant as she was pictured greeting children enthusiastically, her baby bump slightly visible under the structured coat.
Lady Di’s houndstooth jacket was designed by Moschino and though hers was not an all-over red and white houndstooth coat, the black and white pencil skirt of the same pattern, sheer tights and dark red pumps justify the comparisons.