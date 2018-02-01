The Duchess Of Cambridge Twinned With Princess Diana During A Royal Visit In Sweden

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a fabulous red and white coat during her tour of Norway and Sweden with Prince William.

The houndstooth coat she sported by upmarket label Catherine Walker appears to have been a couture piece, as it’s currently not seen on the brand’s website.

Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit nearly 30 years ago during a walkabout after a Christening at Sandringham with a young Prince William.

As well as looking radiant in the classic coat as she greeted crowds outside the Matteusskolen school in Stockholm, the Duchess of Cambridge wore burgundy pumps and a small bag to match.