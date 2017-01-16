All Sections
    Kate Moss Birthday: Naomi Campbell Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Her 'Wagon' And Fellow Supermodel

    'I cherish our bond.'

    Naomi Campbell has gone one up on sending a Moonpig card to celebrate Kate Moss’ birthday. 

    Campbell created a collage of her favourite photos of her friend, which she shared on Instagram with a caption addressed to “Little Wagon” her nickname for Moss - who turned 43 on Monday 16 January.

    “#LittleWagon here comes that special day,” wrote Campbell.

    “Happybirthday @katemossagency #katemoss sending you all best vibes and wishes wagon.”

    ”We have a come a long way together and I cherish our bond, our honesty has kept us always there for each other #truth #southlondongirls we will always be,” the Streatham-born model continued.

    “Have a great one, I love you wagon.” 

    We’re dying to know what the pair were discussing in the photo of Moss in a pink slip-dress in the bottom right hand corner.

