Previously unseen footage of Kate Moss starring in Calvin Klein’s iconic 90s fragrance campaign has surfaced, and it’s beautifully intimate.

The original campaign, which featured Moss in Jost Van Dyke, in the British Virgin Islands, with then boyfriend Mario Sorrenti, is all sea, sand, sun and summer love.

The unscripted short film, shot by Sorrenti in 1993 for Calvin Klein’s Obsession, sees Sorrenti shoot Moss as he discusses their relationship.

The 18-year-old British supermodel looks natural in the series of striking black-and-white stills.