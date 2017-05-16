Kate Moss Launches Debut Jewellery Collection And Slams People Who Wear Matching Earrings

Kate Moss has launched her debut jewellery collaboration and is keen to inspire us to get onboard with the ‘mix and match earrings’ trend.

The supermodel has collaborated with her friend and designer Ara Vartanian to create the Kate Moss x Ara Vartanian line.

Consisting of garnets, citrine, rubies, amethysts and diamonds - all set in 18kt gold - the limited edition collection was inspired by old English legends and the mystic.