Kate Moss Launches Debut Jewellery Collection And Slams People Who Wear Matching Earrings

Kate Moss has launched her debut jewellery collaboration and is keen to inspire us to get onboard with the ‘mix and match earrings’ trend.
The supermodel has collaborated with her friend and designer Ara Vartanian to create the Kate Moss x Ara Vartanian line.
Consisting of garnets, citrine, rubies, amethysts and diamonds - all set in 18kt gold - the limited edition collection was inspired by old English legends and the mystic.
Shot by photographer Fenton Bailey at Moss’ Cotswolds home, the campaign stars Moss along with four models - Elfie Reigate, Luka Isaac, Louis Baines and Anna Lea Gardner - from her own agency, Kate Moss Agency.
A film will also be launched to celebrate the jewellery collaboration with the Brazilian designer.
Moss has shared a piece of style advice with the launch:
“Nobody wears pairs of earrings any more; it’s old-fashioned. I like to throw it on, mix and match earrings. It’s cooler when it’s not styled so much,” Moss told The Telegraph on 13 May.
In the past, Moss has successfully collaborated with French designers Equipment and high street retailer Topshop - but this is her first venture into jewellery design.
With prices staring at £700, the range will be available to buy from 17 May at Ara Vartanian store in London and Harvey Nichols.
Here are a few of our favourite pieces from the collection: