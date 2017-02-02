Kate Moss Strips Off To Reveal How She Became Comfortable Posing Naked

Kate Moss is “always” being asked to pose naked and her latest nude shoot shows that she’s more comfortable than ever revealing all.
But she hasn’t always been so confident.
“From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all,” the 43-year-old super told W magazine.
“I just had to get comfortable with being naked, because still always they always ask me to take my clothes off.
“I have no idea why. I don’t get it.”
Moss stars alongside Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain and Donatella Versace on W magazine’s March cover.
The magazine chose to focus on these “rule breakers” because they share a drive to advocate for women in their respective professions.
Jennifer Lopez
“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s.
“Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”
Jessica Chastain
“In our society, women are valued for their sexual attraction. I’d like to get away from the sex symbol idea of what beauty is.”
Taraji P. Henson
“It’s supposed to be over for me at 46, but here I am. I’m a late bloomer, and I’m okay with that. Know why? Late bloomers last looong.
“People thought I was crazy, but being a mum early enhanced my talent. It opened up a side of me that I didn’t know I had, that sense of duty and protection, and it kept me grounded in Hollywood.
“I’m still that young, vivacious girl, but I have the wisdom of a woman. Now I can go to the clubs and know my limit. I’m not throwing up… I’m not going home with some fool!”
Donatella Versace
“I only truly understood it [the power of style] recently, in the last five or six years. Before that I felt I had to produce the ‘right’ kind of Versace collection.
“But now I am designing for a woman who works, who has children—or maybe she doesn’t work, but she definitely has power. The power to keep on going forward.
“I have to succeed in showing women that we can do more, that we are stronger than men.”