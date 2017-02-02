Kate Moss Strips Off To Reveal How She Became Comfortable Posing Naked

Kate Moss is “always” being asked to pose naked and her latest nude shoot shows that she’s more comfortable than ever revealing all.

But she hasn’t always been so confident.

“From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all,” the 43-year-old super told W magazine.

“I just had to get comfortable with being naked, because still always they always ask me to take my clothes off.

“I have no idea why. I don’t get it.”