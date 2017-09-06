Kate Moss Attends UK Launch Of New Affordable Fashion Brand Reserved

Kate Moss as the face of Polish retail brand RESERVED’s venture into the UK.

The affordable retailer held a bit of a shindig at the launch of its first London store on Oxford Street, on Wednesday 6 September. Dancers were spotted outside and a crowd has gathered around the location.

Moss attended the launch, looking fierce, and holding a pose while models danced around her.

The competitive brand is sharing all with potential customers on Facebook Live:

The retailer has released a promotional video featuring Moss in some of the key trends from their collection.

If you’re curious about what to expect, well the collection is attainably stylish - providing customers with everyday essentials - as well as being super affordable, too.

With pieces ranging from £5.99 for their ‘Basic’ tees, to £59.99 for wool coats, rest assured it’ll give other high street brands Primark, Zara and New Look a run for their dollar.

Case in point:

Reserved Rocker Jacket, £34.99 from Reserved.

Reserved Floral waist tie dress, £27.99 from Reserved.

Kate Moss looks stunning her campaing for the Polish brand. Take a look at some of our favourites:

