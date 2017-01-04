A woman who lost 6st 6lbs and went on to become a fitness coach has revealed the simple trick that helped her finally lose weight.

At her heaviest, Kate Purtle, 25, weighed 20st 9lbs - but her unhealthy lifestyle was taking its toll.

After changing her mindset and attitudes towards weight loss, a barrier was lifted for Purtle and, over a period of four years, she slowly but steadily reached her fitness goals.

Now, she runs a company called ‘Persistence Pays’ helping others achieve their targets, with the mantra: “Change your mind, change your life.”

A photo posted by Online Weight Loss Coach (@persistencepays) on Sep 5, 2016 at 4:52am PDT

Purtle told the Daily Mail Australia that she gained a lot of weight during her teenage years, particularly when she was diagnosed with a chronic illness in Year 10.

At University she continued to pile on the pounds, which was fuelled by alcohol, partying and zero exercise.

But soon something snapped and she knew she had to make a change for the sake of her health.

Looking back, Purtle believes it was her mindset that was holding her back from achieving her goals. And once she overcame this hurdle, the weight began to drop off.

Over a period of four years, she dropped from a UK size 24 to a size 12-14.

Now, she does between four and five weight sessions a week, as well as one or two HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts.

She is also a huge advocate of resistance training and weekend walks.

Offering advice to others looking to overhaul their lifestyle in 2017, she said: “Don’t be overwhelmed by the complexity, it’s not meant to be difficult, it’s not impossible, but it is hard.

“Just slowly change your daily habits and be mindful of what you’re doing.

“It’s not about the number on the scale, it’s about the feeling.”

A photo posted by Online Weight Loss Coach (@persistencepays) on Aug 31, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

A photo posted by Online Weight Loss Coach (@persistencepays) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:33am PST

A photo posted by Online Weight Loss Coach (@persistencepays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

A photo posted by Online Weight Loss Coach (@persistencepays) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:27am PST