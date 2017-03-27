Katherine Jenkins has insisted she has not been “knocked” after David Beckham allegedly made some unfavourable comments about her in leaked emails.
The former footballer was purported to have branded Katherine’s OBE a “fucking joke”, in response to missing out on a knighthood himself.
In the leaked email, David was claimed to have also made references to her previous drug use.
Despite the scandal causing quite the stir in the media, Katherine told the Telegraph (£) she has been unaffected by it all.
“I don’t want to be involved. This hasn’t knocked me,” she said. “I wish them [the Beckhams] the best. But I’m getting on with my life, I’m just doing what I do.
“I have a good relationship with the Royal Family. And when I first got involved with the armed forces it was never with any thought of reward. I do what I do because I’m proud of our soldiers and I think people who fight for our country deserve our respect and time.”
She continued: “When you become [famous], people think they know you. They make judgments about you. I always try to be honest.
“I’ve admitted mistakes I’ve made in my past, because I believe you should tell the truth whether it makes you look good or bad. But this wasn’t something I had anything to do with, this was not my mess. I didn’t want to add to it by saying anything. I’m incredibly proud of my OBE.
“And amid everything that happened, for the first time in my life I felt I had a lot of people speaking up for me. It’s true that every cloud has a silver lining. I had hundreds of thousands of messages from people saying, ‘don’t worry, we know everything you do’. That really touched me. That meant more than anything.”
While David is yet to publicly acknowledge the leaked emails, Katherine first spoke out about them earlier this month, insisting David Beckham “knew nothing about her”.
The opera star caused a stir in 2012 when she categorically denied rumours of an affair with David on Twitter.
“It didn’t come out of the blue — everyone was talking about it,” she told The Sun in 2014.
“I had to [deny it]. I just had to do it. I simply didn’t want people thinking I was that sort of girl.”
After Katherine’s denial, there were reports that David’s wife Victoria was fuming with her, even banning her from wearing her dresses.