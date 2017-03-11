Katherine Jenkins Breaks Silence Over ‘Hurtful’ Leaked David Beckham Emails

Katherine Jenkins has broken her silence over comments David Beckham allegedly made about her in leaked private emails.
The former footballer, having missed out on a knighthood, reportedly branded Katherine’s OBE a “fucking joke” and referred to her previous reported drug use in one of the emails.
Now the classical music star has spoken out, insisting Becks knows “nothing” about her.
Katherine told Fabulous Magazine: “I’m a human being. Of course something like that would be hurtful.
“But at the same time I’ve learned that when you’re famous sometimes you get dragged into things you shouldn’t be involved in.
“Sometimes people feel like they know you, but actually they know nothing about you.”
Shortly after the leaked emails came to light, Katherine’s reps issued a strongly-worded response, highlighting her extensive charity work.
The opera star’s manager, Jonathan Shalit, told The Sun: “Beckham says, ‘Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke’.
“I say Katherine was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity.
“With regards to the taking of coke which Katherine has courageously publicly admitted with great honesty — this was when she was in her early 20s still studying, over a decade before she was awarded her OBE and started her recording career.”
It’s not the first time Katherine has been linked to the former England captain.
The opera star caused a stir in 2012 when she categorically denied rumours of an affair with Beckham on Twitter.
“It didn’t come out of the blue — everyone was talking about it,” she said.
“I had to [deny it]. I just had to do it. I simply didn’t want people thinking I was that sort of girl.”
After Katherine’s denial, there were reports that David’s wife Victoria was fuming with her, even banning her from wearing her dresses.
And it seems that relations are frosty between them, as when asked if she had seen the Beckhams since the incident, Katherine said: “Nope... That will be interesting.”