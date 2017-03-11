Katherine Jenkins Breaks Silence Over ‘Hurtful’ Leaked David Beckham Emails

Katherine Jenkins has broken her silence over comments David Beckham allegedly made about her in leaked private emails. The former footballer, having missed out on a knighthood, reportedly branded Katherine’s OBE a “fucking joke” and referred to her previous reported drug use in one of the emails.

It’s not the first time Katherine has been linked to the former England captain. The opera star caused a stir in 2012 when she categorically denied rumours of an affair with Beckham on Twitter. “It didn’t come out of the blue — everyone was talking about it,” she said. “I had to [deny it]. I just had to do it. I simply didn’t want people thinking I was that sort of girl.” After Katherine’s denial, there were reports that David’s wife Victoria was fuming with her, even banning her from wearing her dresses. And it seems that relations are frosty between them, as when asked if she had seen the Beckhams since the incident, Katherine said: “Nope... That will be interesting.”