    10/07/2017 14:34 BST

    Katherine Ryan Recreates Some Of The Most Memorable Brags Of All Time For TK Maxx

    From Marilyn Monroe to Usain Bolt.

    Katherine Ryan has turned her hand to modelling for TK Maxx - and of course the shoot has a comedic angle. 

    The Canadian comedian morphs into a many a famous face - from Marilyn Monroe and Neil Armstrong to Usain Bolt - for the fashion high street retailer’s latest ‘Ridiculous Possibilities’ campaign. 

    According to a recent study conducted by the fashion store, 68% of the UK population admit to boasting about their exploits on social media.

    Wearing clothing from the retailer, Ryan adopts a series a poses to recreate the historic achievements that people consider to be a moment of serious bragging. 

    Katherine Ryan / TK Maxx
    Katherine Ryan as Marilyn Monroe. 

    Nearly half (47%) of respondents voted Neil Armstrong planting the American flag on the moon as the ultimate brag and 27% said Marilyn Monroe’s famous skirt-billowing subway scene was also a serious brag. 

    Others also believed Usain Bolt’s iconic winner’s pose, Freddie Mercury’s on-stage flamboyance and Olivia Newton John’s ‘Sandy’ transformation moment in the film Grease, count as boasting.

    Katherine Ryan / TK Maxx
    Katherine Ryan as Sandy from Grease. 

    The research also found that we share our brags on social media purely because we feel proud. With 70% citing personal achievement and 68% saying they’re happy to share such news with everyone. 

    Fashion psychologist Professor Carolyn Mair, commented:

    “Bragging is a term that has certainly evolved over the ages, in particular with the younger generation shunning historical etiquettes and teaching older peer-groups that it is OK to enjoy showcasing well-earned achievements and being proud to do so.”

    Katherine Ryan / TK Maxx
    Katherine Ryan as Freddie Mercury. 
    Katherine Ryan / TKMaxx
    Katherine Ryan as Usain Bolt. 
    Katherine Ryan / TKMaxx
    Katherine Ryan as Neil Armstrong.

