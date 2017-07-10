Katherine Ryan Recreates Some Of The Most Memorable Brags Of All Time For TK Maxx

Katherine Ryan has turned her hand to modelling for TK Maxx - and of course the shoot has a comedic angle.

The Canadian comedian morphs into a many a famous face - from Marilyn Monroe and Neil Armstrong to Usain Bolt - for the fashion high street retailer’s latest ‘Ridiculous Possibilities’ campaign.

According to a recent study conducted by the fashion store, 68% of the UK population admit to boasting about their exploits on social media.

Wearing clothing from the retailer, Ryan adopts a series a poses to recreate the historic achievements that people consider to be a moment of serious bragging.