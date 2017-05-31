Kathy Griffin has issued an apology, after posing for a photo-shoot with what appeared to be a decapitated Donald Trump.

The American comedian - who proudly boasts of having never apologised for any of the content in her act - found herself at the centre of a controversy on Tuesday night (30 May), when pictures circulated online of her holding a replica of the POTUS’s bloody head (as seen in the video above).

At the time, she commented on Instagram: “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever’.”

Tasia Wells via Getty Images ﻿Kathy Griffin

She was also quick to point out that she did not “condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!”, adding: “I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

However, the picture - shot by photographer Tyler Shields - was lambasted on social media, including by the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr who branded it “disgusting but not surprising” and typical of “the left”, claiming: “They consider this acceptable.”

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

Following the controversy, Kathy has now taken down the snap, and posted an apology video on her Instagram page in its place, claiming she feels like she went “too far” with the photos.

In the short clip, she tells her followers: “I sincerely apologise. I’m just now seeing the reaction [to] these images.

“I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny I get it.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, and I’ll continue to do so, I asked your forgiveness. I’m taking down the image, gonna ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness.

“I went too far, and I was wrong.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

CNN, who has had Kathy front their New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper for the past nine years, has also issued a statement, insisting: “We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologised and asked that the photos be taken down.

“We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”

A vocal supporter of the Democrats, Kathy has never shied away from commenting on political matters in her stand-up routine, but has long boasted of having a “no apology” policy when it comes to her comedy.

