Nigel Farage and Katie Hopkins have continued their condemnation of the UK’s response to last week’s terror attack, branding anyone claiming to be carrying on as normal as “pathetic”. Hopkins took to her LBC radio show to lambast a number of personalities who had publicly made a stand of defiance. She said: “... you tell me ‘you carry on’. You tell me ‘we’re united’. You put up there, Phillip Schofield, that as an act of defiance, you walked across Westminster Bridge?

We are in denial. Now if you think that makes you not cowed, I say you're the fool. https://t.co/LEfJ702Uil — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 26, 2017

“You are pathetic. You are pathetic. You walked across a bridge, you walked down a pavement? “Dan Snow, you took a video on your way to work, showing pictures of pretty flowers? No you are not brave. You are not united. You are cowed. You happen to think, that that’s the new normal?” [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump] Without offering an alternative option, Hopkins went on to say “cracking on like you did yesterday” was “not good enough” in the fight against terrorism. She added: “This country is not united, you can stand there, just outside this building, you can see how cross I am, I’m really, really cross, in Leicester Square, you stand there in Trafalgar Square, with your little tea lights.” Farage gave the rant a nod of approval by retweeting a line.

Terrorists in this country have made it so that some people now believe walking down a pavement is brave. https://t.co/kJL6QMzXOy — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 26, 2017

In fairness, Phillip Schofield did take a bit of a ribbing over his defiance walk...

And tomorrow Philip Schofield is going to walk across Charing Cross Road when the lights are green.

Fucking Maverick this fella. — Richard (@Ricko1889) March 24, 2017

But the overwhelming response to last week’s attack appears at odds with the stance of Farage and Hopkin,s who both appeared on Fox News shortly after the attack to say Britain was a country living in fear.

.@KTHopkins on UK terror: "People are cowed. People are afraid. And people are not united." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/QNFr4cY996 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2017

I'm not, you gobshite https://t.co/qPyg0aICh5 — Al Murray the318 (@almurray) March 23, 2017

But there might be another, simpler explanation for Britain’s response - our streets are safer than they have been in decades. Across Western Europe, even with the threat posed by so-called Islamic State, the number of civilians killed in terrorist attacks is lower now than in the 1970s, 80s, 90s - and comparable with the last decade.

When looking at the UK in isolation, the difference is starker: Since 2000, 94 people have been killed by terrorists in Britain, an average of 5.5 each year. This compares to the 665 pedestrians killed on average each year in traffic accidents (which in itself may warrant the simple act of walking along the pavement to be called “brave”). Extreme elements such as Britain First have also entered the debate.