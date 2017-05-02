Katie Hopkins has declared herself “a true version of a feminist”, calling other women “a massive disappointment”. Giving a speech at the prestigious Cambridge Union this evening, the controversial right-wing columnist told students that women “already have equality”, going on to deny the existence of the gender pay gap. “I would argue that most women actually want special treatment, not equal treatment these days, and we are on a level playing field already,” Hopkins said.

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images Katie Hopkins has declared herself 'a true version of a feminist'

After dismissing women at the Washington women’s march following Trump’s inauguration as “pathetic” because they didn’t have a “key aim”, the 42-year-old said feminists should “march outside places where women are oppressed”. “Why aren’t they on the banks of the Med questioning why women and children don’t make it?” she said. “Why aren’t they outside the Saudi Embassy marching about FGM? “Why aren’t they doing stuff about the women who are in trouble?,” Hopkins continued. “Why is it always just marching around city centres wearing stupid hats?” The LBC host also attacked equality quotas, saying feminists should unite together to “face facts”.

ExecElect Hopkins addressed students at the Cambridge Union, the world's oldest debating society