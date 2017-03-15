Katie Hopkins has suggested she might appeal against the court verdict that requires her to pay thousands to Jack Monroe over defamatory tweets she sent.

The Sun columnist must pay Monroe £24,000 in damages and, reportedly, hundreds of thousands in costs, after the High Court ruled tweets she sent about the food blogger amounted to libel.

In 2015, Hopkins tweeted to suggest Monroe condoned how a war memorial had been defaced during a protest.

She later deleted this, on realising she had confused her with a journalist, and called Monroe “social anthrax” in a second tweet.

On Friday, the High Court ruled the tweets had caused Monroe “real and substantial distress” and they were entitled to “fair and reasonable compensation”.

Now Hopkins has said she “may” appeal the verdict, saying, if she did, her lawyers would argue the tweets were not damaging enough to Monroe’s reputation to constitute defamation.

Speaking on Radio 4’s The Media Show on Wednesday, Hopkins said: “The defamation bar is as low as my labia. I would like the defamation bar to be at a reasonable level.”