Hopkins was also reported to the police for the comment. A spokesman for the Met Police confirmed a complaint had been received and that the allegation was being reviewed and assessed by specialist officers.

Last month Hopkins was reported to the police after remarks she made in the wake of the arrest of a man in Whitehall on suspicion of plotting a terror attack. She was accused of a hate crime after tweeting: “Explosion in France, shooting at a German hospital, knife attack in London. And Ramadan has not yet begun. Without food these sods get nasty.”