Katie Hopkins In Row With Save The Children As MailOnline Article Mysteriously Disappears

Hopkins tweeted on Tuesday that she had spent time with workers and on Wednesday an article on her experiences appeared on MailOnline.

The denial came shortly after the columnist’s first dispatch from Sicily reporting on charities working in the Mediterranean mysteriously disappeared from the internet.

Save the Children has strongly dismissed a claim by Katie Hopkins that she “spent time” with the crew of one of the charity’s ships whilst investigating what she believes is their collusion with people traffickers.

Good to spend time with the crew of @SavetheChildren yesterday, getting themselves ship shape for their next mission pic.twitter.com/1S5Sb7iFT5

But the now-offline article, the URL of which contains the words “ katie-hopkins-ngos-colluding- traffickers-Sicily ”, was pulled after being live for at least two hours and instead now links to an error page.

Suddenly I am backstage, behind the agreed lines. And I wonder, are these children really being saved at all? https://t.co/5R402rO5TB pic.twitter.com/rqexTKxDLF

“Nor will she set sail with us on any of our rescue missions. Our crew are busy stocking the ship with life jackets, food and water in preparation to search, rescue and save lives, in response to the instructions of the Italian Coast Guard.”

Shortly after the article was pulled down a spokesperson for Save the Children told HuffPost UK: “Katie Hopkins has not spent time with the crew of Save the Children’s search and rescue ship.

A line in the article said: “These economic migrants having been ferried to the island by charity rescue boats seemingly as responsive and as easy to hail as an Uber taxi after a big night out in Birmingham.”

Hopkins’ report offered no evidence of collusion between NGOs and people traffickers and instead ruminated on the efficiency and cleanliness of the port of Catania.

It read: “There is no chaos or confusion.

“Instead there are German levels of calm and co-ordination. There is no sign of the marauding migrants I encountered scrambling for the fence under tear gas fire at Calais.”

Hopkins then relates how she was told she would not be allowed on a rescue boat without “approval from Rome”.

“I asked to join the crew at the dockside so they could tell me their side of their journey, hoping they would tell me what motivates them to be on board and what they would like to say to the people that accuse them of being little more than a glorified ferry. “But despite being only a few feet away, they would not come and talk to me directly. They said they would communicate only via their press office. Efficient. Ordered. Controlled. “It seems that everything here is controlled, to a degree that seems almost sinister. Everything here is stifling and pristine. “Even the glossy Save the Children ship Vos Hestia got a roller of shiny new green paint before she set sail today. ”

The article then talks of an Italian couple currently charged with “corruption and cruelty to children” for collaborating with people traffickers.

Hopkins - who once called for gunboats to shoot ‘cockroach’ migrants - ends with what appears to be a display of humanity:

“All of a sudden I feel like I am backstage at the theatre, seeing the muck, filth, warts and all. There is another story here and it feels very dark. “I wonder if Save The Children are really saving these children at all. Or exposing them to ever greater harm? “Nothing here is quite as it seems. And it makes me want to cry for those boys.”

Hopkins was heavily criticised on Tuesday for tweeting and then deleting a picture of herself with a known Holocaust denier, Peter Sweden.