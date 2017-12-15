All Sections
    Katie Piper Announces She Has Given Birth To Her Second Child With Sweet Instagram Snap

    'Our family is now complete.' ❤️

    15/12/2017 15:46 GMT

    Katie Piper has given birth to her second child.

    The 34-year-old, who is already mum to three-year-old Belle with her husband Richard Sutton, announced the news in an Instagram post on 15 December.

    “We’ve been blessed with the safe arrival of a baby girl,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn’s hand.

    “Our family is now complete.”

    A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on

    Piper has not yet shared her newborn daughter’s name.

    She revealed she was expecting her second child on Father’s Day 2017. 

    Posting a photo of her clutching her bump, she wrote: “I’m so excited to tell you all next Father’s Day my husband will be celebrating with two children.”

    Speaking about her second pregnancy, Piper told Hello at the time: “Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again.”

    She also revealed she and her husband had been trying for another child for 18 months, adding: “I’ve been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child, but that’s such a private and emotional thing when you’re going through it.”

    Piper recently spoke out about how her midwife supported her after the birth of her first child.

    In a vlog for HuffPost UK, she said: “All through my [first] pregnancy my midwife really supported me,” she said.

    “The moment I came out of that theatre I was in the midwives’ hands, it was a surreal experience. The midwife was next to me when the baby was in my arms and I thought she was just sat there being nice and now I realise she was sat there helping me bond at that crucial time

    “Had that midwife thought ‘my shift over I am going’, I wonder whether I would have known how to breastfeed.”

    Conversations