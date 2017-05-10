Katie Piper: 'When My Daughter Belle Sees My Scars She Wants To Kiss Them Better'

Katie Piper’s three-year-old daughter Belle often questions her about the scarring on her body, which is the result of an acid attack in 2008.

The mum-of-one repeatedly reassures her daughter that she is now “ok” as the burns happened “ages ago”.

Piper spoke to HuffPost UK about how she approaches the sensitive subject of her burns with her toddler during an interview on ‘BUILD’.

“My body has got quite a lot of scars on so when she sees me in the bath she says ‘oh what’s happened? ‘Are you ok?’” Piper explained.

“And I’ll be like ‘no, it happened ages ago, I got burnt,’ and then she says ‘I want to kiss it better’ [and she] kisses it better.”