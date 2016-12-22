Katie Price has vowed to give up alcohol after videos of the star looking worse for wear at a Christmas party surfaced.

Earlier this week, the former glamour model was paid a reported £13,000 to host the EnergySave Christmas party.

After the event at Derby County’s Pride Park Stadium, videos appeared online of the star making a drunken speech and exposing her breasts in the toilets of the venue.

Charlotte Ball/PA Wire Katie Price

Now the mum-of-five has sworn herself off booze for the whole of next year, admitting she’s a “nightmare” when she’s drunk, during an appearance on the ‘Loose Women’ panel.

“It’s taken me 38 years to do this I’ve never done dry January and I’m not going to drink for the whole year,” she revealed.

“When I’m pregnant I can do it it’s just one year out of my life. When I drink I’m a nightmare.”

She added: “I don’t drink at home. Two glasses of champagne gets me [drunk] but I stay all night chatting to people.

“I’m not a rowdy drunk. I’m not even naughty. I’m going to do it for a whole year and prove you all wrong.”

Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

Following Monday’s party, Katie has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been inundated with requests to host other work bashes.

However, the boss of EnergySave, Jason Rowan, is less keen to have her back and is now reportedly demanding she hands back her £13,000 fee.

