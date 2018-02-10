Katie Price Fiercely Denies Alex Reid Revenge Porn Claims

Katie Price has denied allegations she showed members of a TV audience revenge porn of her ex-husband Alex Reid.
Police had confirmed they were investigating reports the model had showed an explicit video of Alex to 40 members of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘s Bit On The Side’ audience when she made an appearance on the show last month.
Katie has now responded to the claims, insisting she has no footage of Alex - or his cross-dressing alter-ego Roxanne - on her phone and did not show anything to anyone in the TV studio.
Sharing a statement on Twitter, she wrote: “I would like to make the following clear:
“1. I do not have any videos of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone.
“2. I do not have any sexual images of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone.
“3. I did not show TV audience members a video of Alex or Roxanne engaged in sexual activity, nor would I.
“4. I have not had any contact from the police but if I get such I will cooperate fully to show them this allegation is a lie.
“5. I have made clear I would never reveal tapes of Alex Reid or Roxanne.
“6. I take online bullying and revenge porn seriously. My family have been subjected to such and I have been the victim of revenge porn. I would not do it to someone else.
“7. It is sad that my attempting to push through help for those bullied online is used by someone to suggest that I have behaved in this way or to get publicity for themselves.”
Police previously said in a statement: “Officers are investigating an allegation of harassment through the disclosure of a private act, which is reported to have occurred at Elstree Film Studios in Borehamwood between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, January 9.
“Enquiries are on-going and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage.”
The allegations were made in the same week Katie headed to the House Of Commons as she continued her campaign for online abuse to be a specific criminal offence, after her disabled son Harvey was the target of sick trolls.
Katie and Alex were married in February 2010 after a whirlwind romance, but split just 11 months later.
He had previously told The Sun he was taking legal action against Katie over the revenge porn allegations.
“I am very upset that such private matters are once again being aired in the press,” he said.
“I am taking legal action against Katie Price over her actions and I will not be commenting publicly any further.”
Last year, Katie admitted to possessing images of Alex, which she confessed to showing friends, but she insisted she would never show anyone else or make them public.
She told Heat magazine in July: “The amount of stories he’s done on me, but he forgets what videos and pictures I have of him.
“All of my friends have seen them, but not once have I put these videos out. One, it would disturb everyone to the grave, and number two, they’re not flattering, they’re disgusting.
“You look at them and you’re disgusted. So, it doesn’t matter what he does, I would never sell my soul and say, ‘Wow, do you want to see this?’”