Katie Price Fiercely Denies Alex Reid Revenge Porn Claims

Katie has now responded to the claims, insisting she has no footage of Alex - or his cross-dressing alter-ego Roxanne - on her phone and did not show anything to anyone in the TV studio.

Police had confirmed they were investigating reports the model had showed an explicit video of Alex to 40 members of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘s Bit On The Side’ audience when she made an appearance on the show last month.

Katie Price has denied allegations she showed members of a TV audience revenge porn of her ex-husband Alex Reid .

Sharing a statement on Twitter, she wrote: “I would like to make the following clear:

“1. I do not have any videos of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone.

“2. I do not have any sexual images of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone.

“3. I did not show TV audience members a video of Alex or Roxanne engaged in sexual activity, nor would I.

“4. I have not had any contact from the police but if I get such I will cooperate fully to show them this allegation is a lie.

“5. I have made clear I would never reveal tapes of Alex Reid or Roxanne.

“6. I take online bullying and revenge porn seriously. My family have been subjected to such and I have been the victim of revenge porn. I would not do it to someone else.

“7. It is sad that my attempting to push through help for those bullied online is used by someone to suggest that I have behaved in this way or to get publicity for themselves.”