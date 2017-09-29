Katie Price has taken to Twitter to slam a video of Ben Stokes, in which the England cricketer does an impression of her son, Harvey.

The clip was published by various online outlets on Thursday (28 September) sees Ben deliver the line Katie asked her son on ‘Loose Women’ last year, saying: “Harvey, what do you say when people are being mean?”

He then copies Harvey’s words, adding: “Hello you c***.”

In response, Katie has posted a two-word tweet, telling fans to “shame him”:

It is not clear when the video of the all-rounder was filmed. HuffPost UK has reached out to both Katie and Ben’s management for comment.

Clips of Harvey swearing live on ‘Loose Women’ went viral when the incident took place in May 2016.

Two fans even got the 15-year-old’s quote tattooed on their feet and their inkings received the seal of approval from Katie when they met her at a club night months after.

One Glastonbury Festival-goer also made a flag with Harvey on, which prompted Katie to say she was “so proud my son Harvey’s comment to trolls and bullies has made it on a flag”.

