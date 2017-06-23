Katie Price proved there’s no keeping the Pricey down after shrugging off criticism of her recent performance on ‘Loose Women’ by singing her new single on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.

The star came in for a widespread heckling on social media when she took to the stage to debut ‘I Got U’ on the ITV daytime show earlier this week.

Channel 5 Katie Price performed on 'Big Brother's Bit On The Side'

But a defiant Katie was determined not to let her detractors get her down when she performed the track on the ‘Big Brother’ spin-off on Thursday (22 June) night.

Her rendition marked the end of a special episode to celebrate host Rylan Clark-Neal’s 300th show at the helm.

Although next time, we’d probably advice Katie to just buy some flowers or something.

Unsurprisingly, the Pricey’s performance still attracted plenty of commentary on social media:

@Beckie_Miller_ Do you know a good lawyer I can ask to sue Katie Price for making my cockatiel fall off his perch? #BBOTS — Estella Joyce 💃🏻 (@LelJoyce) June 22, 2017

Imagine getting evicted on #BBUK and then get subjected to Katie Price 'singing' on #bbbots That's just kicking somebody when they are down. — Andrew Barton (@andrewmbarton) June 22, 2017

I came home drunk and saw Katie Price singing on the TV... I thought I was just drunk but no it's actually a thing wow 😯😷 #BBUK — Jazmine Javeed (@JazmineJaveed) June 23, 2017

Katie Price and singing 🙄. As beautiful as putting ketchup on your curry 🤢 — Chris Brophy UK 🇬🇧 (@thebrophyblog) June 22, 2017

Why ruin this #BBBOTS special landmark show with the Pricey singing #KatiePrice — Christopher Wood (@ChrisJW1987) June 22, 2017

Bloody Katie Price singing again. I've only just recovered from yesterday's Loose Women #BBBOTS — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) June 22, 2017

‘I Got U’ was penned by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Craig Colton, who also defended Katie following her performance on ‘Loose Women’.

He wrote on Twitter: “Singing when you have inner ear difficulties is very hard for even for most professional. Singing live and carrying on is a professional.”

Katie also brushed off the criticism, adding: “I enjoyed myself living my dream I can’t win if I sing live or mime but I don’t care.”

You can relive Katie’s ‘Loose Women’ performance (should you want to) in the video below...

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments