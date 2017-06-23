Katie Price proved there’s no keeping the Pricey down after shrugging off criticism of her recent performance on ‘Loose Women’ by singing her new single on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.
The star came in for a widespread heckling on social media when she took to the stage to debut ‘I Got U’ on the ITV daytime show earlier this week.
But a defiant Katie was determined not to let her detractors get her down when she performed the track on the ‘Big Brother’ spin-off on Thursday (22 June) night.
Her rendition marked the end of a special episode to celebrate host Rylan Clark-Neal’s 300th show at the helm.
Although next time, we’d probably advice Katie to just buy some flowers or something.
Unsurprisingly, the Pricey’s performance still attracted plenty of commentary on social media:
‘I Got U’ was penned by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Craig Colton, who also defended Katie following her performance on ‘Loose Women’.
He wrote on Twitter: “Singing when you have inner ear difficulties is very hard for even for most professional. Singing live and carrying on is a professional.”
Katie also brushed off the criticism, adding: “I enjoyed myself living my dream I can’t win if I sing live or mime but I don’t care.”
You can relive Katie’s ‘Loose Women’ performance (should you want to) in the video below...