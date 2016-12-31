‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses appear to have just dropped their biggest hint yet that Katie Price is returning to the show next week.

Fans of ‘CBB’ are currently readying themselves for the launch of ‘All Stars And New Stars’, a new twist on the show which will see past housemates shacking up with a bunch of newbies.

For the past two weeks, producers have been teasing this year’s line-up with a string of intriguing videos, and the latest one includes a figure with a striking resemblance to The Pricey.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images Katie Price

In the clip, a contestant is shown in silhouette form, with their face obscured and their voice distorted, while swishing their hair and discussing their marriage.

The mystery housemate says: “Who gives the trolls the right to comment on my marriage? Is everyone supposed to be perfect?”

Trolls beware! This mystery #CBB housemate is having none of it. Any idea who this could be? pic.twitter.com/l8UbzkmfLC — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 30, 2016

That kind of fighting talk certainly seems typical of Katie - who won the show back in January 2015 - and expressed interest in taking part earlier this month, even starting a hashtag to convince producers to let her in the house again.

However, it could also be Nicola McLean, whose involvement in ‘All Stars And New Stars’ has also been teased.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Nicola McLean

Although the identities of this year’s ‘CBB’ housemates are being kept tightly under wraps, producers have all but confirmed that former ‘Strictly’ pro James Jordan is taking part, thanks to a less-than-subtle teaser video similar to the one above.

Another clip led fans to believe that Mark LbBbett - better known as Chaser “The Beast” on ‘The Chase’ - is among the ‘New Stars’ who have signed up for the new series.

‘CBB’ launches on Tuesday, 3 January at 9pm on Channel 5.

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments

