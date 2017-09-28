Katie Price Appears To Issue A Thinly-Veiled Warning To Chris Hughes Amid 'Flirty Messages' Row

Katie Price has seemingly issued former ‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes with a thinly-veiled warning, following the pair’s very public spat over private messages she sent him.

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist became embroiled in a row with Chris earlier this week, when she denied his claims she’d sent him a number of texts, only for him to then prove their existence by publishing them on Twitter.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Katie Price has made no secret of fancying Chris Hughes

Katie appeared to allude to the row during her latest ‘An Audience With’ show in Liverpool, when she said (via The Sun): “Some celebrities should be careful with what they say and not ‘out’ people.

“It will come back and bite them on the bum. Do you know what I mean?”

However, Katie’s spokesperson cryptically told HuffPost UK: “Nobody said she was referring to Chris Hughes.”

Chris tweeted the messages he claimed Katie had sent him earlier this week, after she wrote on Twitter: “Met @chrishughes_22 once on Loose Women and with @oliviajade_att at the football. Sorry to disappoint you all no flirty texts got sent!”

“Being pied shouldn’t make you bitter,” he later replied.

Met @chrishughes_22 once on Loose Women and with @oliviajade_att at the football. Sorry to disappoint you all no flirty texts got sent! pic.twitter.com/xxRChO2AuC — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) September 26, 2017

Okay sweetheart. Being pied shouldn't make you bitter. 🤧 pic.twitter.com/kqtVedFTd7 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) September 26, 2017

Katie later responded, appearing to claim Chris was hiding a number of replies he’d sent her behind girlfriend Olivia Attwood’s back.

“I have a lot on people like people hiding replys to texts! pics, vids! I’m loyal,” she wrote.

PA Wire/PA Images Chris with girlfriend Olivia Attwood, who he met on 'Love Island'

Chris has since denied this after being challenged by a number of people on the social networking site.

“I’ve got 14 GCSE’s, a Uni Degree and morals. I ain’t sent shit, hence why all you’ll haven’t seen shit,” he insisted.

I've got 14 GCSE's, a Uni Degree and morals. I ain't sent shit, hence why all you'll haven't seen shit. Worry about yourself man. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Olivia seems to have been enjoying the row, sharing this telling GIF:

She also defended her boyfriend’s decision to make Katie’s messages to him public, adding: “Ohhh look at all you lot turning on chris for backing himself. Smh.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Chris’s spokesperson for additional comment and is awaiting a response.

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments