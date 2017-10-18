‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes has branded Katie Price a “rotten piece of shit” in a lengthy Twitter rant.

The reality star, who has since deleted the post, hit out at the former glamour model after she reportedly revealed Snapchat messages she claims he sent her behind his girlfriend, Olivia Attwood’s back to journalists at her book launch on Tuesday.

SAV via Getty Images Chris Hughes

Chris had previously shamed the ‘Loose Women’ star, claiming she had sent him a series of flirty messages, but denied he had responded.

After The Sun reported that they had seen his messages, Chris lashed out on Twitter, insisting he “couldn’t give a fuck” about Katie.

Twitter

He wrote: “I couldn’t give a shit who I offend anymore. I stand on my own and always will. I don’t need to people to get me. Katie Price you’re a piece of rotten shit.

“I couldn’t give a fuck about you. Be a mother, be something respectful for everyone’s sake.

“I showed your true colours, you couldn’t live with it. You have 52 screenshots on Snapshchat since I humiliated you? Comical.

“I’ve got my whole account history from Snapchat and media lawyer will fuck you up. No one deserves your shit, and I ain’t one to take it. You fuck lives. You have MY number, you can see I haven’t sent you shit. You’re washed up and you stink.”

Chris later deleted the tweet, because he felt the language he had used was “disrespectful” to his younger fans, but maintained he had “meant everything” he’d said.

I deleted that tweet cus it was disprespectful to younger fans with the language, but meant everything I said. Always back yourself. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 17, 2017

Katie first met Chris when he appeared as a guest on ‘Loose Women’ earlier this year, announcing on the show prior to his arrival that she wanted him to be her “next husband.”

At her book launch, she told HuffPost that she wanted to put the “worst two months of her life” behind her.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Katie Price

Katie told HuffPost UK: “I’m a strong person but I need something to give me strength to go through it, so I need my mind to be focussed on something.

“I thought the way to do it is go the healthy route, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Katie also added cryptically: “With the media… they never know the truth.

“It’s all hearsay, what they wanna say, and it’s very frustrating for me to sit back when I know the truth. But like I say, the truth always comes out in the end.”

