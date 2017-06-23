Katie Price 'In Talks' For New Series Of 'Dancing On Ice'

Katie Price is reportedly in talks to appear on the revived series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

The skating competition is returning to ITV in 2018, with producers currently on the hunt for contestants, and it seems they’re keen to secure The Pricey’s services.

According to The Sun, both parties are in conversation about a potential appearance, although their source claimed it is still early days.

PA Wire/PA Images Katie Price could be appearing on the new series of 'Dancing On Ice'

Of course, Katie is no stranger to reality TV, having been on both ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, as well as starring in a string of fly-on-the-wall shows.

She’s also already in the ITV family, having served as a ‘Loose Women’ panellist since January 2016.

‘Dancing On Ice’ originally aired on the channel from 2006 until 2014, when it was axed due to falling ratings.

However, skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed their involvement in the revived series, although there is speculation they will serve as judges, rather than coaching the celebrities as they did before.

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments