Katie Price Admits She’d Sleep With Gareth Gates Again… If She Wasn’t Married

Katie Price has admitted she would sleep with her ex, former ‘Pop Idol’ star, Gareth Gates.

Pricey infamously took Gareth’s virginity when he was just 17, when she was known as Jordan.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Katie Price

Now the ‘Loose Women’ panelist has revealed she’d be up for rekindling her romance with the singer - but only if she wasn’t married to husband Kieran Hayler.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Gareth Gates

Katie also responded to comments made by Kieran on her new reality show, ‘My Crazy Life’, when he moaned that she hadn’t taken his name in marriage.

She said: “I would never change my surname for any man. But I do have lots of my personal accounts in Hayler, like banks and things.

“He’s the only one I’ve ever even changed those for. So he’s got further with me than my other husbands.”

PA Archive/PA Images Katie and husband Kieran Hayler

Last week Katie launched her new single ‘I Got U’ in (ahem) typically understated fashion.

The former glamour model rocked up to a photocall in an embellished catsuit and huge crown.

Rex Subtle.

The dance track was penned by former ‘X Factor’ competitor Craig Colton, but it failed to impress ‘Loose Women’ viewers following Katie’s performance of the song on the daytime show.

She later shrugged off the critics when she returned to the stage to give a rendition of ‘I Got U’ on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.

