It’s not unfair to say that Katie Price’s return to the world of music didn’t exactly get off to the best start.

Seven years on from her last foray into music, the oft-overlooked-but-still-iconic ‘Free To Love Again’, Katie gave her first live performance of ‘I Got U’ on ‘Loose Women’, which got mixed reviews, to say the least.

However, if there’s one thing The Pricey’s been known for over the past 15 years in the public eye, it’s resilience. And she’s not going to let a little thing like criticism of her new single get her down.

In fact, during one last promotional appearance on Thursday (29 June), it appeared she’d appointed herself the new queen of the UK music scene…

Glenn Gratton/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock Cher's got a lot to answer for

Now that is what you call a crown. Watch your back Adele is all we can say.

This time around, she’s promoting her new track, penned by former ‘X Factor’ competitor Craig Colton.

Glenn Gratton/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock All hail the true Queen of Pop

She later shrugged off the critics when she returned to the stage to give a rendition of ‘I Got U’ on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.

Katie Price photocalls in pictures