Katie Price Hits Back After Being Criticised For 'Shameful' Video Of Kids Endorsing Products

Katie Price has responded to criticism of a video she put up of her children endorsing a drink on Instagram.

The mum-of-five shared the video of Princess, nine, and Junior, 12, discussing and trying ‘Hey Like Wow’ drinks, on Monday 3 July.

The pair praised the flavours and bottles, and discussed how the liquid changed colour when they shook the bottles.

But some people disapproved of Price allowing her kids to endorse the products, with one writing: “Shameful getting your kids to endorse products.”