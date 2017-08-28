Katie Price Accuses Kieran Hayler Of Faking Social Media Post To Make It Seem Like She's 'Not Serious' About Divorce

Katie Price has claimed Kieran Hayler faked a social media video to make it seem like their divorce is not happening.
The ‘Loose Women’ star announced she was splitting from her third husband in an emotional interview with The Sun on Sunday (27 August), after she discovered he’d had another affair.
However, just hours prior to the news breaking, Kieran posted a video on Instagram stories, claiming he was staying up to watch the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor with his Katie, who he referred to as “wifey”.
While Katie’s voice could be heard in the video - corroborating her story she has let him stay in their house for the sake of their children - she has since claimed Kieran is posting videos to make it look like she is not serious about their split.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “My heart is broken , Kieran’s video is fake to make it look like I’m not serious! my story in @TheSunday_Sun is totally TRUE ..it’s over [sic].”
Katie previously claimed she was hoping to keep her split from Kieran amicable, after discovering he had been sleeping with their children’s nanny, Nikki Brown, for over a year.
She told The Sun Kieran is still living at their family home but is sleeping in a separate room, adding: “I’ve had it the other way and it’s unhealthy. I don’t want all this hatred and I want us to maintain a civil relationship for the sake of the kids.
“I know that unless he gets serious help he can’t be faithful to me, or anyone else, ever. He will cheat again. And I just can’t deal with being hurt a third time.”
Katie had previously forgiven him for having affairs with her close friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014.
The couple have two children - Bunny and Jett - together, while she has two kids, Princess and Junior from her marriage to Peter Andre, as well as 15-year-old Harvey from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.