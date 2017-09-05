Katie Price has revealed she suffered a miscarriage just four days before finding out about Kieran Hayler’s infidelity.

The mum-of-five was on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ on Tuesday 5 September with her mother, Amy, who has been diagnosed with an incurable lung disease.

Presenter Andrea McLean said: “It never rains, it pours”, due to the fact that Price has only just found out about her husband’s affair.

“And I had a miscarriage before, four days later I found out,” Price said.

Loose Women

McLean explained the ‘Loose Women’ presenters were aware of Price’s miscarriage, but she was yet to make the information public.

Price revealed she was divorcing Hayler on 27 August after he admitted to having an affair with his children’s nanny.

Many people sent their well wishes to Price after hearing the news.

@KatiePrice can't believe you had a miscarriage and then found out what he did to you. You deserve so much more. Sending hugs to u & Amy xxx — Emma-Louise (@MissEmmaLouise_) September 5, 2017

What a strong woman @KatiePrice miscarriage, find out husband is cheating again and now her mum terminally I'll within 2 weeks. Unreal — Kirsty Allen (@kirstyallen7) September 5, 2017

Actually feel bad for @KatiePrice.. a miscarriage, finds out her husband is cheating again and now her Mum terminally ill within 2 weeks. 🙁 — Luke Robinson (@mrlukerobinson) September 5, 2017

In September 2016, Price said she had started the “process” of adopting a child with Hayler.