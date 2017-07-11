Katie Price showed her children a photo of herself topless, on her new reality show.
The mum-of-five was with Junior, 12, Princess, nine, two-year-old Bunny and her husband Kieran Hayler in the clip sorting out what to put in a skip.
Hayler picked up an old photo of Price posing topless. Princess looked at it and said: “Oh my, what is that?” before running over and grabbing the poster.
Price said to her husband: “Ask Bunny if she knows who that is?”
Hayler and Princess asked the two-year-old and Bunny replied: “Mummy!”
Price then told Hayler to chuck the poster away and he put it in the skip.
The clip was from Price’s new show ‘Katie Price: My Crazy Life’ on Quest Red TV.
It’s a 12-part reality series documenting all areas of Price’s life, as a mum and on her business ventures.
If you’re keen to watch, the show is available on Freeview 38, Freesat 169, Sky 162 and Virgin 215 on Mondays at 10pm.