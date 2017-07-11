All Sections
    11/07/2017 10:10 BST

    Katie Price Shows Kids Topless Photo Of Herself On 'My Crazy Life': 'Bunny, Do You Know Who That Is?'

    😳

    Katie Price showed her children a photo of herself topless, on her new reality show.

    The mum-of-five was with Junior, 12, Princess, nine, two-year-old Bunny and her husband Kieran Hayler in the clip sorting out what to put in a skip.

    Hayler picked up an old photo of Price posing topless. Princess looked at it and said: “Oh my, what is that?” before running over and grabbing the poster.

    Price said to her husband: “Ask Bunny if she knows who that is?”

    QUESTRED

    Hayler and Princess asked the two-year-old and Bunny replied: “Mummy!”

    Price then told Hayler to chuck the poster away and he put it in the skip.

    The clip was from Price’s new show ‘Katie Price: My Crazy Life’ on Quest Red TV. 

    It’s a 12-part reality series documenting all areas of Price’s life, as a mum and on her business ventures.

    If you’re keen to watch, the show is available on Freeview 38, Freesat 169, Sky 162 and Virgin 215 on Mondays at 10pm. 

